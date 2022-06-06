Moto E32s Goes On Sale In India: Check Discount Details Here

New Delhi: Moto E32s go on sale for the first time today. The smartphone was launched in India last week as a slightly tweaked version of the Moto E32. The Motorola phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, carries a triple rear camera setup, and gets an IP52-certified water repellent design. Read more to know more

Moto E32s price in India, where to buy

Moto E32s price in India is Rs 9,299 for the sole 3GB RAM and 32GB storage unit. However, the company is offering the phone for Rs 8,999 as an introductory offer. It comes in two colour options: Slate Grey and Misty Silver. Starting today, the handset will be available via JioMart, Reliance Digital, and Flipkart.

Moto E32s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E32s runs Android 12 and was launched with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Motorola phone comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, along with 680MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photography, the handset carries a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Moto E32s sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Moto E32s comes with up to 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery which comes with a bundled 10W charger.