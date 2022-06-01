Moto E32s Debuts In India With Triple Cameras, Massive Battery

New Delhi: Motorola had recently launched Moto E32s for the European markets in May. In the latest development, Motorola has unveiled the Moto E32 in India. The company has announced the launch on its official Twitter handle and also on Flipkart revealing the price and other features. Read more to know more.

Moto E32s Price In India

The company revealed that the handset will be available for sale in India starting at Rs 9,299. The Moto E32s are going to be up for grabs via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and JioMart. The smartphone is yet to go on sale, but it will be available soon later today.

Moto E32s specifications

The Moto E32s is expected to offer similar specifications in India to the European model. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. The handset also offers 32GB and 64GB onboard storage options. It also features a dedicated microSD slot that supports up to 1TB of storage. It runs on Android 12-based My UX.

There is a triple rear camera setup, including a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Moto E32s also sports a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout for housing an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Moto E32s packs a 5,000mAh battery. It features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and FM radio wireless connectivity. There is also a USB Type-C slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This smartphone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.