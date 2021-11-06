Moto E30 Launched With Triple Rear Cameras: Check  Specs

New Delhi: Motorola has launched its latest budget-friendly phone called Moto E30. The latest smartphone comes with a hole punch display design, a triple rear camera, and a 5,000mAh high-capacity battery. Know more about the latest device below:

Moto E30 price, availability

The Moto E30 is priced at COP 529,900 (approximately Rs. 10,200) for 2GB + 32GB storage type alone. The phone is available for purchase in Blue and Urban Gray color options in some South American regions, including Colombia and Slovakia.

Details about the global availability of the Moto E30 have not been revealed yet.

Last month Moto E40, Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. It was introduced in Europe at EUR 149 (approximately Rs. 12,800).

Moto E30 specifications

Talking about the specification, It features a dual SIM (nano) Moto E30 Android 11 (Go edition) and a 6.5-inch HD + (720×1,600 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. This phone has an octa-core Unisoc T700 SoC and 2GB of RAM. For photography and video, the Moto E30 has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.79 lens and a triple-rear camera setup that houses a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

In terms of optics, the front of the Moto E30 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f / 2.0 lens.

The Moto E30 has 32GB of onboard storage and can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot. Connection options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n, Bluetooth v5, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. On-board sensors include accelerometers, ambient light sensors, and proximity sensors. There is also a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back.

Motorola Offers an IP52 certified build on the Moto E3 for dust and water resistance. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. In addition, it is said that battery life of up to 40 hours can be achieved with a single charge. The Moto E30 measures 165.1×75.6×9.1mm and weighs 198 grams.