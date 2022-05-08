Mother’s Day 2022: Five Most Heartwarming Hindi Songs To Dedicate To Your Mom On This Day

We are clueless without mothers. Regardless of our age, we will always be kids to them. And as we grow up, we realize how we have been unnecessarily meant to them.

The silver screen so far has portrayed a lot of emotional content before us, which gives us a reason to celebrate every relationship to a level above expected.

As they say, Rome was not built in a Day; neither is the list of Happy Mothers Day songs in Hindi. Here are the five best songs on this rememberable day.

1. Maa

Another beautiful song depicts how in every phase of life, our sights reach out to find our mother. The song is from the movie Taare Zameen Par, which is a movie that shows the harshness of a kid who is Dyslexic. The movie was a different story in itself, and the song can be seen on the stage when this kid was left to his boarding school, for his betterment. The song was in the melodious voice of Shankar Mahadevan and penned by Prasoon Joshi.

2. Teri Ungli Pakad Ke Chala

This emotional number from the 1994 film Laadla is a safe haven for all music lovers. Admire this classic music composition that tells everyone how much we are indebted to our mothers.

3. Chunar

Whether it is about the happiness of our mother or our Motherland India, Bollywood never fails to disappoint. Bollywood songs on mother and the Motherland has a whole new list. This song is from the movie ABCD 2, where the male protagonist is seen dancing, remembering his mother, who has been his strength in her dancing career. Sung by the great singer Arijit Singh, the lyrics of this song are magic written by Mayur Suri.

4. Luka Chuppi

This song is from a movie that will give you goosebumps. The lyrics of this song in itself are so touchy that you will be left crying. The song is from the movie Rang De Basanti wherein, a group of Delhi-based friends is seen fighting for the honour of their friend, who was an airforce officer. The song comes in the movie at a point wherein there was a silent dharna-pradarshan. The song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and A.R. Rehman and was a combined work of lyrics by Prasoon Joshi, Amir Khan, and A.R. Rehman.

5. Aisa Kyun Maa

Indian cinema will never make enough movies over the relationship of a mother and her child. One such movie was Neerja. The movie was based on a flight attendant who helped save more than 150 passengers on the flight, while she was shot and died soon after. Based on a real hi-jack, happened in 1986. The song was sung by our favourite Sunidhi Chauhan and was written by Prasoon Joshi, the ultimate songwriter/ lyricist.