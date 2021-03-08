Mothers Are Born Leaders: Odisha CM Naveen On International Women’s Day

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of International Women’s Day today, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed the state.

The Odisha CM stated that “Mothers are born leaders and each one of them has the capacity to lead from the front. A woman who can manage the home & society can also lead the country. BJD will continue to fight for the rights of mothers.”

He invoked legendary leader and former Chief Minister Biju Babu for taking a historic step for empowering women in the ‘90s.

“Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government has ensured 50 per cent reservation of seats for women in panchayats and urban local bodies for the fulfilment of their long-cherished dream,” he said.

The CM also drew attention to the fact that the conch party has also reserved 33 per cent of seats for women candidates in the last election in 2019 while BJD continues to demand similar reservation of seats for them in the Assembly and Parliament.

While Patnaik highlighted Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, he said that the Odisha government has also conferred women with land and property rights and provided ration cards, scholarship to girl students and working women’s hostels.