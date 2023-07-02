Mother Tongue Perfect Medium Of Expression, Opines Goa Governor at ‘Kadambini’ and ‘Kunikatha’ Anniversary Celebration

Bhubaneswar: Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday participated as the chief guest at the 24th-anniversary of the monthly family magazine ‘Kadambini’ and the 13th-anniversary of children’s magazine ‘Kunikatha, lauding the contribution of Odia writers in enriching India’s literary landscape.

Speaking about Odisha’s rich history, heritage, and culture, he said great litterateurs such as Sarla Das, Samrat Upendra Bhanj, and Fakir Mohan have not only enriched the Odia language and literature but have made immense contributions outside through their literary works. It is no small matter that four writers from the State have received the prestigious Jnanpith Award for their outstanding contribution to Oriya literature. Talking about Sambalpuri poet Padma Shri Haladhar Nayak, who has conferred the Kadambini award at the event, the Governor said his poems are so powerful that they resonate with universality.

He suggested that every educational institution should impart lessons through the mother tongue as the mother tongue has been given importance in our National Education Policy of 2020.

Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, Bhopal and CV Raman University Chhatisgarh Dr Santosh Choubey underlined the unique aspect of Odia literature that reflects both tradition and modernity in equal measure. He said that there should be respect and harmony among all Indian languages.

The Kadambini awards under various categories were given away by dignitaries including the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta and the Editor of Kadambini and Kunikatha Iti Samanta. The Kadambini Story Award for 2023 was conferred on Arabinda Ray and the Kadambini Poetry Award for 2023 was presented to Senapati Pradyumna Keshari. The Kadambini Prachhad Shilpi award for 2023 was given away to Swaraj Barik and Sanlisa Patel while Bindhyabasini Jena was given away the ‘Kadambini Cookery’ award for 2023. Indumati Ray and Major Dr. Sumitra Mishra were conferred the ‘Kadambini Favourite Reader Award for 2023.

Various literary works published by Kadambini Sahitya Akademi was released on the occasion. They were Dr. Iti Samant’s compilation of essays titled ‘Mahiyasi Gariyasi: Bharatiya Naripratima’ and other publications like ‘Bamaa Prasanga O Anyanya’ and ‘Kathasroto’.