Mother-Son Duo Found Dead In Keonjhar 

Keonjhar: A woman and her son were found dead under mysterious circumstances at a farmland near Jabinpur village under Nandipada police limits in Keonjhar district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Jema Das and her son Santa Das of Manoharpur village.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some locals spotted the bodies lying on the farmland this morning and informed the police about the same.

On being alerted, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances under which the mother-son duo died.