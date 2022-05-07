Mother-Son Duo Ends Life After Losing Money In IPL Betting In Rayagada

Rayagada: A mother-son duo reportedly ended their life after they lost money in betting on matches of the ongoing mega cricketing event- Indian Premier League (IPL).

The deceased have been identified as Rajni and her son Somesh.

According to reports, the incident was reported from Jhimiripeta village in the Rayagada district. The duo ended their life by consuming poison. While Somesh died last night, his mother Rajni was declared dead by doctors on Saturday.

Reportedly, the mother-son duo had lost money in betting. Following this, some people allegedly harassed and pressured them to pay money.

On the other hand, some people had allegedly barged into their house to collect money three days back and had created a nuisance. They had also taken away some valuables from their house after locking them, alleged relatives.