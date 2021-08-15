Mother-Daughter Killed In Balasore Road Mishap

Balasore: A woman and her daughter were killed in a road mishap near the Mathani area on NH-60 in the Balasore district on Sunday.

The deceased mother-daughter duo was identified as Shanti Tudu and Muni.

The incident took place this afternoon when the duo was crossing the road. Suddenly a speedy oil tanker from the opposite side crushed and killed them on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the bodies and the oil tanker from the spot. Further investigations are underway.