Mother-daughter duo die after “committing suicide”, 6-yo kid critical

Bolangir: An elderly woman and her daughter died after allegedly consuming poison over suspected financial crisis at Patimal village under Khaprakhol police station in Bolangir district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Kalabati Sahu (70) and her 40-year-old daughter Santoshini Sahu.

Santoshini’s six-year-old son is stated to be critical. He was initially admitted to Khaprakhol medical in a serious condition. Later, he was shifted to Patnagarh medical as his condition deteriorated.

As per reports, the neighbours found three of them lying on the floor inside their house and informed the police.

By the time Khaprakhol police reached the spot, the mother-daughter duo had died. The child was immediately admitted to the hospital.