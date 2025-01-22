The Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN), launched on November 15, 2023, to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, is a landmark initiative by the Government of India aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

The scheme delivers essential amenities, including safe housing, clean drinking water, sanitation, healthcare, education, road and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihoods. It seeks to bridge development gaps in remote tribal areas through initiatives such as constructing pucca houses, deploying mobile medical units, establishing health and wellness centres, and setting up Van Dhan Vikas Kendras alongside skill development programs.

With a ₹24,000 crore budget allocated for three years (2023-24 to 2025-26), the program is executed through collaboration among nine line Ministries/Departments. PM JANMAN is designed to address the unique challenges faced by PVTGs while promoting their integration into the nation’s socio-economic framework.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, as the nodal body, has been working closely with line Ministries and State Tribal Welfare Departments (TWDs) to identify and resolve implementation bottlenecks promptly. As the program enters its final year, efforts are concentrated on maximizing benefits for beneficiaries, accelerating progress, and achieving saturation of benefits in PVTG villages and habitations.

To support this objective, the Ministry hosted a District Magistrates’ Conference on PM JANMAN at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on January 21, 2025. The conference spotlighted six core areas of the Abhiyan: Rural Development (housing and roads), school hostels, access to drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, operationalization of Anganwadis, and establishment of Multi-Purpose Centres (MPCs).

Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Jual Oram, in his inaugural speech, emphasized the pivotal role of District Magistrates, as nodal officers, in ensuring effective and comprehensive implementation of the PM JANMAN scheme. Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Shri Durgadas Uikey, urged District Collectors and State authorities to prioritize the efficient execution of Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) schemes, ensuring active participation of tribal communities in realizing the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat.

In his contextual address, Shri Vibhu Nayar, Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, commended the efforts of officials in advancing the schemes and emphasized the importance of achieving on-ground physical completion of identified gaps. He stressed the need to ensure that all essential facilities reach PVTG communities, aligning with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision.

Shri Anil Malik, Secretary, of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, and Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, of the Ministry of Rural Development, also addressed the conference, urging District Collectors and Magistrates to ensure tangible results at the grassroots level.

The conference began with a welcome address by the District Collector of Baran, Rajasthan, and concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the District Collector of Alluri Sitharamaraju, Andhra Pradesh.

The conference aimed to identify gaps and address challenges in ensuring comprehensive facilities for PVTG communities, fostering progress through collaborative learning and the exchange of best practices. It was specifically designed to highlight success stories and drive improvements in districts with significant potential for growth.

The primary objective of the event was to accelerate the Mission’s goals and ensure that its benefits reach the grassroots level, in alignment with the Prime Minister’s vision.

Key thematic areas discussed during the conference included:

Aawas: Progress in the sanctioning and construction of houses. Roads: Updates on road connectivity projects. Drinking Water: Efforts to saturate villages and habitations with reliable drinking water supply. Anganwadis: Construction and operationalization of Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) in PVTG habitations. School Hostels: Sanctioning and construction progress of hostels. MPCs: Development and operationalization of Multi-Purpose Centres (MPCs). VDVKs: Operationalization of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, including training programs, business plan development, and toolkit distribution.

The conference saw active participation from State Tribal Welfare Departments (TWDs), District Magistrates, and their teams, including Project Officers of Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (PO ITDA) and District/State Welfare Officers (DSWO/DWO) overseeing tribal welfare, with three members representing each district.

The sessions focused on the six core areas of the Abhiyan and were structured into six groups, each corresponding to a thematic area. The line Ministries and Departments—including the Ministry of Rural Development, Department of School Education, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, and Ministry of Tribal Affairs – moderated these sessions.

During the discussions, the Ministries presented final action plans with a strong emphasis on achieving saturation of interventions across all PVTG habitations, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive approach to the implementation of PM JANMAN.

A total of 88 districts from 18 states participated in the conference, engaging in discussions and sharing insights to develop a comprehensive action plan for the implementation of PM JANMAN. Districts recognized as high performers in the core focus areas presented their best practices, offering valuable learning opportunities for other districts.

At the conclusion of the breakout sessions, the participating Ministries and Departments presented consolidated action plans and deliberated on the way forward to ensure effective and impactful implementation.

The conference emphasized last-mile delivery to achieve targets, enhance access to essential services, improve the socio-economic conditions of PVTG communities, and preserve their cultural heritage. With the event’s conclusion, it is anticipated that the policy-to-grassroots gap will be effectively bridged, accelerating the implementation of PM JANMAN with a focus on reaching the most remote and underserved communities.