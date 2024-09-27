New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, on the occasion of World Tourism Day, on 27th September 2024 launched the Incredible India Content Hub on the revamped Incredible India digital portal (www.incredibleindia.gov.in).

The Incredible India Content Hub is a comprehensive digital repository, featuring a rich collection of high-quality images, films, brochures, and newsletters related to tourism in India. This repository is intended for the use of a diverse range of stakeholders, including tour operators, journalists, students, researchers, filmmakers, authors, influencers, content creators, government officials, and ambassadors.

The Content Hub, which is part of the new Incredible India digital portal intends to make it easy and convenient for travel trade (travel media, tour operators, travel agents) across the globe to access everything they might need on Incredible India in one place so that they can amplify Incredible India in all their marketing and promotional efforts. The Content Hub has around 5,000 content assets currently. The content available on the repository is a product of a collaborative effort by multiple organizations, including the Ministry of Tourism, Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture and others.

The Incredible India Digital Portal is a tourist-centric, one-stop digital solution designed to enhance the travel experience for visitors to India. The revamped portal offers essential information and services to travellers at every stage of their journey, from discovery and research to planning, booking, travelling, and return.

The revamped portal offers a wealth of information on destinations, attractions, crafts, festivals, travel diaries, itineraries, and more, utilizing multimedia content such as videos, images, and digital maps. The platform’s ‘Book Your Travel’ feature provides a booking facility for flights, hotels, cabs, buses, and monuments, thereby enhancing accessibility for travellers. Additionally, an AI-powered chatbot functions as a virtual assistant to answer queries and provide real-time information to travellers. Other features include weather information, tour operator details, currency converter, airport information, visa guidance, and more.

Ministry of Tourism will continue to improve and develop the portal to include new features, add additional content through crowdsourcing, and partner with relevant organisations and institutions to make the digital portal a continual source of inspiration for all those who search and seek Incredible India.