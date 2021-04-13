Most Wanted Robber Nabbed In City; Gold, Cash Seized

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the City Police on Tuesday arrested a wanted robber, who used to work as a painter in daytime and loot valuables in the night.

The accused has been identified as Dillip Kumar Nayak.

According to reports, the accused, a native of Nayagarh district, was most wanted since 2016.

A senior official of Commissionerate Police informed that the accused used to conduct recce of houses impersonating himself as a painter during day time and execute his robbery plan in night. After committing robbery, he used to sell the stolen items outside the city.

The cops have also seized 90 gm of gold, Rs 44,000 cash, two bikes, one car and six mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

As many as 11 cases are pending against the accused Dillip in different police stations. Reportedly, the accused has been taken into remand for further interrogation, sources said.