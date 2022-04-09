Most-Wanted Drug Smuggler Anil Pandi’s Assets Worth Rs 2.35 Cr Seized

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) has attached properties worth Rs 2.35 crores amassed by most-wanted drug smuggler Anil Pandi, who is absconding to evade arrest.

Under the provision of chapter V A of the NDPS Act (Section A- Z), there is a provision for seizing and forfeiture of illegally acquired property from Narcotics businesses.

“The seized properties include one palatial three-storied building having luxurious facilities including a swimming pool, 33 plots and Bank deposits, etc,” the STF said in a press note.

“All these properties were purchased from ill-gotten money of drug trafficking within last six years. The properties were purchased in his own name as well as in the name of his brother Sunil Kumar Pandi & others,” the STF added.

It is worthwhile to mention that Anil Pandi is one of the most wanted drug traffickers having involved in 11 NDPS cases in Gujarat. Earlier his brother Sunil Pandi was arrested by Gujarat police and is now in Gujarat jail. Anil Pandi is absconding evading police arrest. Court has issued a Non Bailable Warrant against him. STF has already declared a reward on 2.12.2021, as the accused has been absconding for long.

On the 7th of April 2022, Kolkata-based Competent Authority, a quasi-judicial authority under NDPS Act, passed an order to forfeiture of the huge amount of property worth Rs.2.35Crores seized in STF PS Case No. 29/2021 U/s. 20(b)(ii)(c)/29 NDPS Act.

In this case, on 13.08.2021, contraband Ganja around 10 Quintals, one TATA Truck, and other incriminating materials were seized. Accused Anil Kumar Pandi, S/o Brundaban Pandi of Vill.- Chhachina, P.S.-Kodala, Dist.-Ganjam is a habitual drug trafficker having links with interstate and inter-district.

A financial investigation was conducted in which illegal properties worth Rs.2.35 Crores acquired by accused Anil Kumar Pandi, S/o Brundaban Pandi of Vill.-Chhachina, P.S.-Kodala, Dist.-Ganjam out of illegal contraband Ganja business have been identified and seized. A detailed proposal for confirmation of seizure/forfeiture of the properties earned out of illegal drugs business was sent to the office of Competent Authority and Administrator of NDPS Act, Kolkata, as per provision of Sec. 68(F) NDPS Act, 1985, which has been confirmed after the due legal procedure.