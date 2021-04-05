Most Surreal Places in India That Will Leave You Awestruck

New Delhi: India is home to different types of landforms. Travellers from around the world can see the beauty of nature at its best in India. Here is a list of surreal places in India you must visit.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a Union Territory of India located in the Bay of Bengal. There are many reasons to love Andaman and Nicobar islands. The stunning sunsets, beautiful white-sand beaches, world-class diving locations, lush forest, and friendly local people. Throughout the year, Andaman and Nicobar Islands receive pleasant mild weather.

Golden Temple, Amritsar, Punjab

A shimmering vision, the Golden Temple resonates with an aura of harmony and splendour. Dating back to the 16th century this place of worship is located in Amritsar. A Sikh Gurdwara, you have people from all religions thronging here.

Alleppey Backwaters, Kerala

Kerala is definitely one of the magical Indian places that every travellers love to visit. The long stretch of backwaters of Kerala plays an important role in attracting global visitors to the state. With vast networks of rivers, lakes, and lagoons, the great Kerala backwaters stretch over 1500 kilometers. Alleppey is an important link in this network. This romantic place has a long network of canals and lakes. Truly, the Alleppey backwaters are one of the fascinating water worlds on the planet. Among the international tourists, Alleppey is fondly called as ‘Venice of the East’. It is because, just like Venice city, Alleppey has a vast network of canals. A glide in a houseboat through Alleppey backwaters also brings you almost the same experience as the gondola ride through Venice canals.

Pangong Tso Lake, Ladakh, Jammu, and Kashmir

This surreal-looking lake is globally renowned for its bright blue waters and scenic surroundings. Surprisingly, the water of the Pangong lake also displays different shades of blue, green, and red at different periods of time.

There is no fish or other aquatic life in Pangong lake due to the saltiness of its water. However, the lakes receive numerous migratory birds in the summer season. Despite its saline water, the Pangong lake freezes completely in winter. May to September is the best time to visit Pangong Lake.

Dudhsagar Falls, Goa

The majestic Dudhsagar falls is one of the most popular and scenic attractions in Goa. The Konkani name ‘Dudhsagar’ means ‘Ocean of milk’ in English. You will also feel like streams of milk flowing down the mountain when you see these spectacular waterfalls. From the Kulem railway station (near Mollem National Park) you can take a pleasant train journey to Dudhsagar falls. The view of Dudhsagar, when the train crosses the arch bridge just in front of the falls is just breathtaking. The monsoon season (from June to September) is the best time to visit the Dudhsagar falls. Because the water is in full flow during the monsoon season. You can also hike to the waterfalls along the railway track.