Most Parts Of India Not To Witness Cold Wave Conditions Till Jan 5: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday in its national bulletin informed that most parts of India will not witness cold wave conditions till January 5, 2022.

As a result of the western disturbances, the minimum temperature in many parts of the country is likely to stay above the normal level over the next two weeks. However, in Odisha, a cold wave in isolated pockets may occur in the next 24 hours, the IMD said.

Gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over most parts of Northwest, East & Central India during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 23, 2021

Meanwhile, in parts of Rajasthan, the minimum temperatures have risen, as of Thursday, after the state experienced severe cold conditions earlier this week.

On Thursday, the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the minimum temperature registered a significant improvement across the valley.