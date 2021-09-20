Most Graphically Demanding PC Games That You Can Play

New Delhi: Are you looking for the most graphically demanding PC games? Have no worries we have piled up some games that you can enjoy playing to refresh your mood. Let’s have a look:

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is considered one of the most graphic-intensive games released in early 2015 and is a worthy entrant into this list. it delivers an exhilarating fantasy role-playing experience with a vast open-world and excellent combat scenarios with a central storyline that primarily focuses on Geralt running errands for others in exchange for information on the whereabouts of Jennifer and Ciri.

The game has dense RPG mechanics and a massive open-world environment. The expanse of this open-world game covers mountains, grasslands, villages, rivers, lakes, snow, and more. This game will give your GPU a serious workout.

Minimum System Requirement

OS: 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1) or 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD CPU AMD FX-8350 4 GHz

Processor (Intel): Intel CPU Core i7 3770 3.4 GHz

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 770 / AMD GPU Radeon R9 290

Storage Space: 35 GB

Wolfenstien: Youngblood

Wolfenstien Youngblood is among the most GPU-intensive games released yet. The story begins with two daughters searching for their father in a Nazi-occupied Paris based in the 1980s. In the game some aggravating boss fights which might send you 15 minutes back if your avatar dies.

You respawn at the nearest checkpoint with the same amount of ammo that you previously finished with, not with what you had before.

Graphics outputs are rich and dense. A vastly detailed world and its magnitude of rendered reflections may need increased clock speeds from your GPU at the higher settings.

Minimum System Requirement

OS: 64-bit Windows 8.1 or 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.8 GHz

Processor (Intel): Intel CPU Core i7 4770 @ 4.2 GHz

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580, 6GB

Storage Space: 40 GB

Resident Evil 3 Remake

The events of Resident Evil 3 take place at the same time as Resident Evil 2. Jill Valentine is called upon by the Umbrella corporation to help save inhabitants of a demolished city from the T-virus outbreak. The rescue slides off course and Jill is surrounded by zombies from all corners as well as the threat of an invulnerable monster nemesis. There is a useful item laying in every room. Every object has a purpose. Side objectives seem easy, but a sudden zombie attack will keep you ever vigilant. The sheer number of objects and details will make your GPU work harder so keep an eye out for the temperatures.

Minimum System Requirement

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX 6300

Processor (Intel): Intel CPU Core i5 4460

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon R7 260 X

Storage Space: 45 GB

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal retains the wild high-speed gameplay while delivering a more even combat flow compared to its 2016 predecessor. The game is loaded with more strategy and possible graphics oomph, this is one of the most graphics demanding PC games around. Doom Eternal is not for everyone under the sun with a lot of blood and gore. But this new iteration features some unique prowess in single-player gaming. Doom Eternal can punish your GPU badly unless it’s the right one.

Minimum System Requirement