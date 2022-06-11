Most Exciting Action Movies On Netflix To Binge This Weekend

New Delhi: Sometimes we just need to escape and want to watch things blow up or crash into each other. We want to help you make your next selection to stream at home, so we’ve selected the best. These are the best, most exciting action movies you can watch on Netflix right now.

Extraction

“Extraction” is a brand-new action movie that hit Netflix this year. Chris Hemsworth stars as a man on a mission…a very violent mission. Apparently people are eating it up on Netflix, so if you want to see what the fuss is about, check it out.

Edge of Tomorrow

You may know it as “Live, Die, Repeat” because there was an attempt to rebrand it after it was released. Tom Cruise is a great action star, but this movie is a twist on his usual persona. Cruise doesn’t play a real hero; he plays a reluctant guy who finds himself in a loop where every time he gets killed he returns to a point in the past and does it all over again. Think of it as a violent “Groundhog Day.” “Edge of Tomorrow” is also on the USA app.

Army of the Dead

Hot on the heels of a long-in-gestation triumph with Zack Snyder‘s Justice League this spring, the fan-favorite director returns (without studio meddling) with a successor to his first (and arguably best) feature, the 2004 remake Dawn of the Dead. Dave Bautista stars in the action/zombie/heist hybrid that’s already a rating hit for the streamer.

Project Power

Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt star in a Netflix original supernatural action thriller about a drug that gives its users temporary superpowers. Project Power garnered marginally positive reviews from critics, and it was Netflix’s top-streamed film in its debut weekend this summer.

The Old Guard

Greg Rucka adapted his own comic book for the screen, and Gina Prince-Bythewood directed this well-reviewed shoot-em-up. The ever-impressive and screen-commanding Charlize Theron stars alongside KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts and Chiwetel Ejiofor as an immortal mercenary out for vengeance.