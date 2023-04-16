MoSR Reviews Puri Railway Station Redevelopment Work

Puri: Minister of State for Railways & Textile Smt. Darshana Jardosh on her visit to Puri, today, has inspected Puri Railway Station and reviewed the Puri Railway Station Redevelopment Work with Railway officials.

During her visit she stressed on the need and significance of facilities provided to the esteemed passengers. During the discussion with Railway officials, she emphasised the facilities for all types of passengers keeping in view the tourists and pilgrims. She also advised officials to focus for all types of passengers, especially, the poor and under privileged passengers along with the Redevelopment work. She also advised officials to focus on development of circulating areas, concourse, Platforms, Lightings, waiting rooms, toilets, elevators, etc., which are much needed for the comfort of passengers.

Informing the media Smt Jardosh stated that, Redevelopment work will be completed within 36 months from the start and without hampering the flow of passengers and pilgrims and praised the design which has been inspired by the local architecture of temples.

During the review, Smt Jardosh praised officials for improved project monitoring system. Divisional Railway Manager Khurda Road Shri Rinkesh Roy along with Senior officials from ECoR HQs and Khurda Road Division participated in the review meeting.