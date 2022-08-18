Mosque Blast In Kabul: Death Toll Rises To 21

Kabul: The death toll from a bomb blast inside a mosque in Kabul reached to 21, police said on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident took place during evening prayers. The deceased include a prominent cleric.

The Italian non-governmental organisation Emergency, which operates a hospital in Kabul, said Wednesday evening it had received 27 victims, including three fatalities.

Most of the patients were suffering “shell and burn injuries”, it said via email.

In a later tweet, the hospital said five children were among those it treated, including a seven-year-old.

The number of bombings across Afghanistan has declined since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, but several attacks — many targeting minority communities — have rocked the country in recent months, including some claimed by the jihadist Islamic State group.