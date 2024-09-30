Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released the results of the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) for the reference periods April 2022 to March 2023 (i.e. financial year 2022-23) referred to as ASI 2022-23 in this press note.

The fieldwork for this survey was carried out from November 2023 to June 2024 for ASI 2022-23. A brief note about the survey ASI 2022-23 is given at the Endnote.

Annual Survey of Industries is conducted with the primary objective of providing meaningful insight into the dynamics of change in the composition, growth and structure of various manufacturing industries in terms of output, value-added, employment, capital formation and a host of other parameters. It provides valuable input to the National Accounts Statistics at the national and state level. The results are prepared at the state and major industry levels. ASI 2022-23 results along with a write-up are available on the website of the Ministry (https://www.mospi.gov.in).

Key highlights from the ASI 2022-23 results

The results show that the Gross Value Added (GVA) grew by 7.3% in current prices in the year 2022-23 over 2021-22. The increase in input was 24.4% while output grew by 21.5% in the sector in 2022-23 over 2021-22.

The year 2022-23 witnessed a growth in this sector for the majority of the important economic parameters like invested capital, input, output, GVA, employment and wages and even surpassed the pre-pandemic level in absolute value terms.

The main drivers of this growth in 2022-23 were industries like Manufacture of Basic metal, Coke & Refined Petroleum Products, Food Products, Chemical and Chemical products and Motor vehicles. These industries, taken together, contributed about 58% of the total output of the sector and showed output growth of 24.5% and GVA growth of 2.6% in comparison to 2021-22.

The estimated number of persons engaged in this sector in 2022-23 has exceeded the pre-pandemic level (that is 2018-19) by more than 22.14 lakh. At the same time, average emoluments also registered an increase over the previous year. Also, average emoluments per persons engaged in this sector had gone up by 6.3% in 2022-23 in comparison to 2021-22.

Among the major states, in terms of GVA, Maharashtra ranked first in 2022-23 followed by Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. The top five states, taken together contributed more than 54% of the total manufacturing GVA of the country in 2022-23.

The top five states employing the highest number of persons in this sector were Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka in ASI 2022-23. Taken together, these states contributed about 55% of total manufacturing employment in the year 2022-23.

The value of some key parameters from ASI 2018-19 to ASI 2022-23 in current prices is given in Table 1

Table 1: Value of a few key parameters from ASI 2018-19 to 2022-23 in current prices (Value figures are in Rupees Lakh) Year 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 Fixed Capital 34,66,06,975 36,41,35,165 36,94,38,562 37,26,35,444 41,21,79,458 Invested Capital 47,77,26,474 49,73,62,352 51,91,14,310 55,44,93,175 61,39,21,255 Total Persons Engaged (No.) 1,62,80,211 1,66,24,291 1,60,89,700 1,72,15,350 1,84,94,962 Total Emoluments 4,62,07,983 4,91,72,897 4,83,89,031 5,60,82,801 6,40,49,070 Input 77,43,77,980 74,97,55,617 71,92,06,541 98,79,17,996 1,22,89,54,623 Output 92,81,79,908 89,83,30,129 88,09,21,387 1,19,27,15,147 1,44,86,60,228 GVA 15,38,01,928 14,85,74,512 16,17,14,846 20,47,97,151 21,97,05,605 Depreciation 2,61,55,291 2,73,09,742 2,81,35,986 2,99,64,685 3,16,64,493 NVA 12,76,46,637 12,12,64,771 13,35,78,860 17,48,32,466 18,80,41,113

The value of some Structural Ratios & Technical Co-efficients from ASI 2018-19 to ASI 2022-23 in current prices is given in the table 2.

Table 2: Structural Ratios & Technical Co-efficients for last 5 years

Year (ASI) Unit 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 Structural Ratios Fixed Capital per Factory in operation Rs Lakhs 1,758 1,833 1,844 1,858 1,996 Gross Output per Factory in operation Rs Lakhs 4,708 4,523 4,396 5,946 7,015 Net Value Added per Factory in operation Rs Lakhs 647 611 667 872 911 Workers per Factory in operation Number 65 66 63 68 71 Total Persons Engaged per Factory in operation Number 83 84 80 86 90 Fixed Capital per Persons Engaged Rupees 21,29,008 21,90,380 22,96,118 21,64,553 22,28,604 Output per Worker Rupees 72,52,206 68,79,456 69,94,458 87,63,565 99,10,810 Output per Persons Engaged Rupees 57,01,277 54,03,720 54,75,064 69,28,207 78,32,729 Net Value Added per Worker Rupees 9,97,349 9,28,652 10,60,607 12,84,595 12,86,457 Net Value Added per Persons Engaged Rupees 7,84,060 7,29,443 8,30,213 10,15,561 10,16,715 Gross Value Added per Persons Engaged Rupees 9,44,717 8,93,719 10,05,083 11,89,619 11,87,921 Emoluments per Persons Engaged Rupees 2,83,829 2,95,789 3,00,745 3,25,772 3,46,305 Wages per Worker Rupees 1,68,581 1,75,297 1,76,755 1,94,387 2,05,175 Technical Co-efficients Fixed Capital to NVA 2.72 3.00 2.77 2.13 2.19 Fixed Capital to Output 0.37 0.41 0.42 0.31 0.28 NVA to Output 0.14 0.13 0.15 0.15 0.13 GVA to Fixed Capital 0.44 0.41 0.44 0.55 0.53 Output to Input 1.20 1.20 1.22 1.21 1.18 Emoluments to NVA 0.36 0.41 0.36 0.32 0.34 Contract Workers to Total Workers 0.38 0.38 0.39 0.40 0.41

Table 3: Top Industries

For a few important characteristics, top five industries (2-digit level of NIC) at all-India level having major percentage shares in the estimated value of overall aggregate are mentioned in the table below:

Rank Characteristics Total no. of Factories Fixed Capital Total Persons Engaged Output Gross Value Added (GVA) 1 Food products (15.99%) Basic Metals (17.59%) Food Products (11.44%) Basic Metals (14.86%) Basic Metals (11.57%) 2 Other Non-Metallic Mineral Products (11.57%) Coke & Refined Petroleum Products (14.18%) Textiles (9.31%) Coke & Refined Petroleum Products (14.02%) Chemicals & Chemical Products (9.83%) 3 Textiles (7.15%) Other Industries (10.11%) Basic Metals (7.63%) Food Products (12.36%) Coke & Refined Petroleum Products (8.70%) 4 Fabricated metal products, (6.79%) Chemicals & Chemical Products (9.71%) Wearing Apparel (7.14%) Chemicals & Chemical Products (9.08%) Motor Vehicles, Trailers & Semi-Trailers (8.07%) 5 Rubber and plastics products (6.07%) Food products (7.28%) Motor Vehicles, Trailers & Semi-Trailers (6.84%) Motor Vehicles, Trailers & Semi-Trailers (7.82%) Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products (7.34%) Aggregate Total (all-industries)* 2,53,334 41,21,79,458 1,84,94,962 1,44,86,60,228 21,97,05,605

(* Estimates of Fixed Capital, Output and GVA are in Lakh)

Table 4: Top States

Top five states in terms of their percentage shares in the value of overall aggregates for each of the characteristics as under:

Rank Characteristics Total no. of factories Fixed Capital Total Persons Engaged Output Gross Value Added (GVA) 1 Tamil Nadu (15.66%) Gujarat (19.64%) Tamil Nadu (15.00%) Gujarat (17.72%) Maharashtra (16.33%) 2 Gujarat (12.25%) Maharashtra (11.97%) Maharashtra (12.84%) Maharashtra (14.65%) Gujarat (14.78%) 3 Maharashtra (10.44%) Odisha (8.06%) Gujarat (12.62%) Tamil Nadu (9.97%) Tamil Nadu (10.33%) 4 Uttar Pradesh (7.54%) Tamil Nadu (7.93%) Uttar Pradesh (8.04%) Uttar Pradesh (7.03%) Karnataka (7.04%) 5 Andhra Pradesh (6.51%) Karnataka (6.10%) Karnataka (6.58%) Karnataka (6.17%) Uttar Pradesh (6.09%) Aggregate Total (all India level)* 2,53,334 41,21,79,458 1,84,94,962 1,44,86,60,228 21,97,05,605

(* Estimates of Fixed Capital, Output and GVA are in Lakh)