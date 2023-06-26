Moscow Lifts “Anti-Terrorist” Emergency Security Measures

Moscow: Moscow was striving Monday to portray a return to business as usual after a weekend mutiny by mercenary troops threatened Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s grip on power.

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, one of the main targets of Wagner warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin’s revolt, appeared on state television inspecting troops in Ukraine.

Officials in Moscow and in the Voronezh region south of the capital lifted “anti-terrorist” emergency security measures imposed to protect the capital from rebel assault.

Putin himself has yet to appear in public since the revolt ended, and Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday leaving the southern city of Rostov-on-Don in an armed Wagner convoy.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin proclaimed the situation in the city “stable”, and thanked Muscovites for their “calm and understanding” during the crisis.

On Saturday, with Wagner columns bearing down on the capital and clashing with regular forces in Voronezh, bordering Ukraine, a “counter-terrorist” regime had been ordered.

Russia’s operation in Ukraine continued through the crisis, however, as Shoigu — whom Prigozhin had threatened to overthrow — was at pains to demonstrate.

On Monday, he appeared on state television visiting a Russian command bunker in Ukraine and flying in a helicopter to inspect troops battling an Ukrainian counteroffensive.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted “great efficiency in the detection and destruction” of Ukraine’s weapons systems and soldiers, the ministry of defence said.

Ukrainian military leaders, however, insisted they were making progress in a multi-direction offensive targeting Russian lines in the south and east of the country.