Moscow concert attack: US warned Russia about ‘planned terrorist’ strike

Moscow: The United States had warned Russia about the possibility of an attack in Moscow, said Adrienne Watson, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council.

“Earlier this month, the US government had information about a planned terrorist attack in Moscow – potentially targeting large gatherings, to include concerts – which prompted the State Department to issue a public advisory to Americans in Russia. The US government also shared this information with Russian authorities in accordance with its longstanding ‘duty to warn’ policy,” she added.

62 people have died and over 100 injured after gunmen sprayed bullets and threw a grenade inside a concert hall in Russia’s capital Moscow.

The Islamic State has taken responsibility for the attack. The United States has intelligence confirming Islamic State’s claim of responsibility for the deadly shooting.

“We did warn the Russians appropriately,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, without providing any additional details.