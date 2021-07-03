MoS V. Muraleedharan to visit Guatemala, Jamaica, The Bahamas from July 5-10

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will be paying an official visit to Guatemala, Jamaica and The Bahamas from 5th to 10th of this month. This will be his first visit to these countries as Minister of State.

During the visit, Mr Muraleedharan will call on the top leadership and meet with Foreign Ministers of these countries. During the visit to Guatemala, he will meet Guatemalan Minister of Economy.

Mr Muraleedharan will interact with the business community including the Heads of Chambers \f Commerce and Industry of Guatemala with a view to enhance bilateral trade and boost investments. He will also interact with the Indian community in Guatemala.

During the visit to Jamaica on 7th and 8th of July, Mr Muraleedharan will inaugurate the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at May Pen city and visit the Old Harbour Bay where the first Indians landed in Jamaica 175 years ago. He will also interact with a wide cross-section of the Jamaican society comprising business leaders and Indian community members.

The Minister’s visit to The Bahamas on 9th and 10th of July will be the first standalone high-level visit from India to this Caribbean island.

In addition to his official meetings, the MoS will interact with the Bahamian society comprising of business leaders and Indian community members.