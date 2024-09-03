New Delhi: In the presence of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, a Memorandum of Settlement is to be signed among the Government of India, the Government of Tripura and representatives of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF), in New Delhi on Wednesday, 04 September 2024. The Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Government of Tripura will also be present during the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has been working tirelessly to fulfil Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed Northeast, free from extremism, violence and conflict. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the government has signed 12 important agreements to bring peace and prosperity to the Northeast, of which 3 relate to the State of Tripura. Due to the signing of several agreements by the Modi Government, around 10 thousand people have given up arms and joined the mainstream.