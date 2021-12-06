MoS Dibya Shankar Replies In Odisha Assembly On Query Over Mamita Murder case

Bhubaneswar: After witnessing stormy scenes outside assembly over Mamita Murder case, Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra made his statement in the House on Monday.

Opposition chief whip Majhi had posed few questions at Mishra in connection the murder case and sought his reply in the House.

Responding to the questions raised by BJP MLA Mohan Majhi, Mishra in a written reply said, “The case is sub-judice. On Odisha govt’s request, the High Court has nominated former district judge, ABS Naidu, to monitor the investigation into the case.”

Notably, Minister Mishra is facing continues stormy scenes over his alleged links with prime accused Gobinda Sahu, over the sensational case.

Meanwhile, the Kantabanji ADJ Court on Monday deferred hearing on the bail plea of Gobinda Sahu- the prime accused in the murder case that triggered State-wide protests demanding the ouster of Minister Mishra.

However, the Court has not given any notice regarding the next date of hearing.