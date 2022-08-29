MoRTH standardises process for issuing international driving permit

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has standardised the process for issuance of international driving permit across the country in adherence to Convention on International Road Traffic of 1949.

The ministry in a notification on Monday said the provision for QR code to link international driving permit (IDP) with the driving licence has also been made.

Currently, the format, size, pattern, colour etc. of the IDP being issued was differing across States in India. Due to this, many citizens were facing difficulties with their respective IDP in foreign countries.

Now, through this amendment, the format, size, colour etc. for IDP has been standardized for issuance across India, and in adherence to the Geneva Convention. Provision for QR code to link the IDP with the Driving License has also been made. A comparison of vehicle categories across various Conventions and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 has also been added for facilitation of regulatory authorities. Helpline numbers and email have also been provided.