Mortal Remains Of Samvlaram, Shishupal Singh Reaches Delhi Airport

New Delhi: The mortal remains of Samvlaram Vishnoi, resident of Barmer and Shishupal Singh of Sikar in Rajasthan, who were martyred in a violent demonstration in Congo (Africa), reached Delhi airport today.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary paid tribute to BSF martyred at Delhi airport.

The last rites of both the martyred will be performed tomorrow with state honour in their native village.