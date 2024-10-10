Mumbai: In a solemn tribute to one of India’s most revered industrialists, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be kept at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) grounds today for the public to pay their last respects. The Mumbai Police have cordoned off Marine Drive beyond the Oberoi Hotel to facilitate the smooth passage and security of the event.

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 after a prolonged illness. His contributions to Indian industry and philanthropy have left an indelible mark on the nation. The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning, with the national flag flying at half-mast on all government buildings.

The procession carrying Ratan Tata’s body will depart from his residence in Colaba at 9:45 AM, escorted by a green corridor established by the police. The public viewing at NCPA will be open from 10 AM to 4 PM, allowing admirers and well-wishers to pay homage to the legendary figure. Attendees are requested to enter through Gate 3 and exit via Gate 2, with no parking available on-site.

Following the public viewing, the final journey will proceed to the Worli Crematorium, where the last rites will be performed according to Parsi traditions. The state funeral will be attended by dignitaries, business leaders, and members of the Tata family.

Ratan Tata’s legacy of innovation, integrity, and social responsibility will continue to inspire generations to come. As Mumbai comes together to honor his memory, the city reflects on the profound impact of his life’s work.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related