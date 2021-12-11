Mortal Remains Of Odisha’s Brave Son Rana Pratap Das Reaches Odisha; CM Naveen Pays Respect

Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das of Odisha reached Odisha today.

On its arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here, CM CM Naveen Patnaik, leaders of political parties, DGP Abhay & officials of state government paid their last respect to the deceased jawan.

The mortal remains were released to close family members this morning and was moved by air for last rites with appropriate military honour,

Rana will be cremated near his village Krishanchandrapur in Kandhala panchayat in Odisha’s Angul district.

A special graveyard is being prepared in the village for the cremation of the brave soldier of Talcher, which is likely to take place on Monday. It is being built by Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd.

Meanwhile, villagers have also demanded that the road between Talabeda and Krishnachandrapur be named after him.

Born in 1987, Rana joined IAF in June 2006 and was transferred to Coimbatore three months back. The 34-year-old had got married in 2017 and he and his wife Sibangi, a dentist by profession, have a 19-month-old son.

Of the total 14 officers and personnel on board, 13 were killed in the horrific Mi-17V5 helicopter crash on Wednesday morning. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and his Brigadier Lidder were cremated with full military honours at Delhi’s Brar Square Crematorium on Thursday after their bodies were positively identified.