Mortal remains of Odia army jawan Subedar Chandrakant Sejapada consigned to flames as mystery shrouds death

Mayurbhanj: The body of Indian Army jawan, Subedar Chandrakant Sejapada reached his ancestral home in Khanua village under Mayurbhanj’s Badasahi block.

While the grief-stricken parents and friends of the deceased alleged murder and foul play, mystery still shrouds the actual cause of death.

As per reports, Chandrakant, who was posted in Rajasthan, had come to his village for his sister’s marriage and returned to his place of posting by train on May 9. However, he went missing on the way back.

As he did not join duty on the scheduled date, the Army authorities tried to contact him over phone, but could not connect. When they contacted his family members, they said that he had already left the village.

Later, on Friday, his body was found near the railway tracks at Bahadurgarh in Haryana. His body was brought back to his village by the Indian Army on Saturday.

Mortal remains of Chandrakant were consigned to flames on Saturday night.