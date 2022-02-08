Mortal Remains Of Noted Classical Vocalist Pandit Damodar Hota Consigned To Flames At Puri Swargadwara

Puri: Noted Odissi classical vocalist and musician Pandit Dr Damodar Hota’s mortal remains was consigned to flames at Puri’s Swargadwara on Tuesday.

During the funeral ceremony, Puri district administration Subash Nath Sharma and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prafulla Badajena offered guard of honour to late Hota among the kith and kin and other district level officers.

Before the body was elevated onto the pyre, a lot of musical fraternities and elites offered their heartfelt adieu, reaching the Swargadwara.

Earlier in the morning, the mortal remains of Pandit Dr Hota was taken from his residence at Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar to the Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya where he had served as the Principal.

Dr Hota passed away late at night on Saturday at the age of 87 and he is recognised as a Guru in Hindustani as well as Odissi classical singing. He was also a musicologist and composer.