Mortal Remains Of Naba Das Consigned To Flames

Jharsuguda: Mortal remains of Health Minister Naba Das were consigned to flames with full state honours at Kherual in Jharsuguda on Monday.

Vishal Das, the son of the deceased leader lighted the funeral pyre in presence of host of leaders and thousands of well-wishers.

Das was accorded a guard of honour and gun salute before cremation.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Food Supplies Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari, Textiles and Handicrafts Minister Rita Sahoo, Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu, MLA Dibya Shankar Mishra, and hundreds of leaders were present during the funeral.

5T Secretary VK Pandian and former Chief Secretary AP Padhee also attended.

Following his death on Sunday evening at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, his body was taken in a procession to the Odisha Assembly where many party leaders paid their last respects to the departed soul. Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid tributes to the three-time MLA at this official residence in Bhubaneswar this morning.

Thousands of people bade a tearful adieu to Das as his mortal remains reached his home city from Bhubaneswar.

Business establishments and educational institutions and some government offices in the district remained closed during the day, with locals pouring out on the streets to shower flowers on the hearse carrying the departed leader’s remains, which drove through the streets of Jharsuguda town on its way to his home.