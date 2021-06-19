Mortal Remains Of Debasis Panigrahi Reach Cuttack

Cuttack: The mortal remains of IPS officer Debasis Panigrahi, who succumbed to COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata, reached Cuttack.

The last rites will be performed at Khannagar crematorium.

Senior IPS officer and Director of State Vigilance Debasis Panigrahi succumbed to COVID-19 infection on Friday night.

Panigrahi (56), breathed his last at 10:15 pm at a private hospital in Kolkata where he was undergoing ECMO treatment for the last 10 days.

Panigrahi was tested positive for COVID-19 and was under treatment in Cuttack. Later, on June 8, he was airlifted to Kolkata for advanced treatment.