Morphed Photo Behind Narendra Giri’s ‘Suicide’?

Haridwar: The seer community in Haridwar on Tuesday alleged that Akhara Parishad chief Narendra Giri’s death was the result of a “conspiracy” even as details from a suicide note purportedly handwritten by the mahant revealed that he was forced to take his own life as he was being “blackmailed” by his disciple Anand Giri over a “morphed photo with a girl”.

The seer said that he had received information that Anand Giri had morphed the photograph on his computer and preparing to release it in the public domain soon.

“Anand even asked me that once these allegations spread, how many people will you prove your innocence to? I have lived a life of dignity and I cannot live with the humiliation that I will be subjected to” Narendra Giri had said in the suicide note, which was found in Bhagambari Mutt.

Mahant Narendra Giri, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, was found dead in his room at the Baghambari Math in Prayagraj on Monday evening. According to the police, prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suicide. Police said that Narnedra’s one of the disciples Anand Giri has been taken into custody after the seer’s suicide note mentioned his name.