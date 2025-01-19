In preparation for co-hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup with Spain and Portugal, Morocco has announced plans to cull up to three million stray dogs to enhance its cities’ appeal to visiting fans. This initiative has drawn widespread condemnation from international animal welfare organizations and activists.

Reports indicate that Moroccan authorities are employing inhumane methods to reduce the stray dog population, including poisoning with strychnine and shooting dogs in public spaces.

The International Animal Coalition (IAC) has highlighted that approximately 300,000 street dogs are killed annually in Morocco, a number that has reportedly increased since the country’s selection as a World Cup co-host.

Renowned primatologist and conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall has condemned the culling, urging FIFA to intervene. In a letter to the organization, Dr. Goodall expressed concern over the inhumane methods used and the potential backlash from animal-loving football fans worldwide.

Despite Moroccan authorities claiming that the brutal campaign ended in August 2024, reports suggest that the killings have intensified since Morocco was announced as a host nation.

The IAC has launched a campaign titled “Morocco’s Ugly Secret,” alleging that FIFA was informed of the situation but failed to act.

In addition to the culling, Morocco is investing heavily in infrastructure, including the construction of the 115,000-seat Grand Stade Hassan II stadium, as part of a $5 billion investment to boost the country’s profile and economy.

Animal welfare advocates are urging FIFA to take strong action to prevent further killings and protect Morocco’s stray dogs. As of now, FIFA has not released an official statement on the matter.