Morocco fans clash with police in Brussels after World Cup semi-final defeat to France

Belgium: Heavy riots broke out in the aftermath of Morocco’s 0-2 defeat by France in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal. In videos currently going viral on social media, football fans can be seen clashing in the streets of a few cities in France and Belgium, after France advanced into the FIFA World Cup final. In the videos, fireworks and flares can be seen belong flung across in the French city of Montpellier, while people are seen climbing a monument while holding red flares.

In another footage from Brussels, small fires can be seen ignited on a street in the city center. In the same video, a man can be seen removing the French flag from his balcony, after Moroccan flags started throwing rocks at his windows. In another hear-wrenching video from Montpellier, a car can be witnessed crashing into a group of rioting Moroccan fans who were reportedly trying to steal a French flag. Reports also claim that riots and vandalism also took place in Avignon after Morocco’s loss.

It is pertinent to mention that riot police were heavily deployed across several cities including Paris as the match had political and emotional resonance for both countries. Over 2000 armed police with riot gear were deployed near Champs-Elysees in Paris before the match kicked off.