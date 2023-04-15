Morning Classes In Odisha Schools To Resume From April 17

Bhubaneswar: After four days closure of schools due to heatwave, morning classes will resume in schools from April 17.

The Government today directed the schools to hold classes in the morning hours only. The classes will be held from 6.30 am to 11 am, an ordered issued by the government stated.

All the government schools, government-aided schools and private schools in Odisha are directed to hold morning classes for students up to Class-XII from April 17, said the Information and Public Relations Department today.

The Collectors can make changes in the time table in the classes keeping in view the heat-wave condition in their districts, the order stated.

“The schools have been directed to make safe drinking water facilities,” the government said..

Earlier, the government had ordered to close schools and Anganwadi Centres till April 16 in view of the heatwave condition in the state.