Morning Classes In Odisha Schools From April 11

Bhubaneswar: In view of summer, the School and Mass Education department has decided to conduct morning classes in schools from April 11.

The class will start at 7 am and will continue till 11:30 am. However, the district administration can change the schedule in view of the heat-wave condition in their respective region.

School authorities have been directed to provide clean drinking water and other facilities due to heat-wave. Information and Public Relations Department has issued a notification to this effect.

The new academic session will start from April 3 from class 1 to 12th. Enrollment in schools will be completed by April 8.

A notification has been issued by the School and Mass Education Department and instructions have been issued to the district administrators in this regard.