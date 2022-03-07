More women taking up driving in Odisha: STA

Cuttack: There is an increase of 33% women drivers in the last five years in Odisha. In 2017, 25086 women had driving license across the state. It has increased to 33666 in 2021. In fact, in 2019 & 2020, the number women driving license holders was more than 36,000.

While there has been arise in the number women taking to driving over the past few years, however, if we compare with other states, the number is not very encouraging, said Sanjay Biswal, Joint Commissioner Transport, Road Safety. “We need to encourage more and more women to come forward and take up driving.” He further added that women gain confidence by learning to drive and are thus not dependent upon others for their daily commute.

With an aim to empower women and make them self-reliant, the Transport Department, Govt. of Odisha provides free professional driving training to women at Govt. Driving Training School (DTS), Bhubaneswar & HMV Driving Training Institute (DTI), Chhatia.

There is increase in number of women trainees in both the institutes over the years. From 25 women trainees in 2016-17, DTS, Bhubaneswar now has 90 women who are taking lessons to drive commercial vehicle. 60 of them belong to Capital Region Urban Transport.

DTS, Bhubaneswar was started in the year 1973-74 with a view to impart non-residential LMV Driving Training to rural youths of Odisha, free of cost (except DL fees & admission fees) to create job opportunity for the trainees trained through this Institute.

Similarly, the enrolment of women is steadily increasing at HMV DTI, Chhatia as well.“Around 60 women have been trained in the last three to four years. The institute provides livelihood and job placement support to the trainee drivers. Some of them are placed with private and government agencies after successfully completing the course. There are lady trainers also present in the institute who teach driving regularly along with soft skills,” informed Mr.SadiqHussain Syed, Principal, HMV DTI, Chhatia.

The institute provides 30 days of residential HMV driving training to the people of the state. It has been operational on 44 acre of land since 2013. A total of 16,727 students have passed out from this institute since its inception.