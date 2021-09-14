More Trains Cancelled, Diverted & Rescheduled

Bhubaneswar: In view of derailment of a goods train between Angul and Talcher Road single line Railway Section, some more trains have been cancelled, diverted, short terminated and rescheduled as per the following.

CANCELLATION OF TRAINS ON 15.09.2021:

02861 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar Inter City Special from Rourkela.

02862 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Inter City Special from Bhubaneswar.

08493 Bhubaneswar-Balangir Inter City Special from Bhubaneswar.

08494 Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City Special from Balangir.

DIVERSION OF TRAINS:

02146 Puri-LTT Special from Puri at 2145hrs on 14.09.2021 will leave at 0300hrs, tomorrow early morning (15.09.2021) and will run on diverted route via Khurda Road-Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Raipur.

02828 Surat-Puri Special from Surat on 14.09.2021 will run on diverted route via Titilagarh-Vizianagaram-Khurda Road.

04710 Puri-Bikaner Special from Puri on 15.09.2021 will run on diverted route via Jakhapura-Jaroli-Chakradharpur-Ib.

PARTIALLY CANCELLED:

08105/08106 Rourkela-Puri-Rourkela Special on 15.09.2021 will run between Rourkela & Sambalpur and will remain cancelled between Sambalpur and Puri from both the directions.

In view of derailment on Angul-Talcher Road Railway Section, Sambalpur Division of East Coast Railway has distributed lunch packets with Drinking Water to the stranded passengers (1510 passengers) of diverted Special Trains at Titilagarh Station. These trains are Durg-Puri Special, Hatia-Puri Special & LTT-Puri Special trains.

Earlier, in the morning, Sambalpur Division had distributed snacks consisting Cake, Biscuits, drinking water & tea to the stranded passengers of Bikaner-Puri Special (1000 passengers) and in Durg-Puri Special trains (1400 passengers) and in other trains at Sambalpur Station.