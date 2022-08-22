More Than 500 Active Maoist Supporters, Sympathizers Surrender In Malkangiri’s Swabhiman Anchal

Malkangiri: More than 500 active Maoist Supporters and Sympathizers from 15 villages under Ralegada Gram Panchyat within Papermetla police station limits under Swabhiman Anchal (Chitrakonda block) of Malkangiri district surrendered before Malkangiri Police at Janbai BSF camp in presence of SP Nitesh Wadhwani and BSF DIG.

All these villages – Dabal Pahad, Ralegada, Chintalduli, Korrapalli, Tekpadar, Palankrayi, Tatipahad, Eskapalli, Sarukabandha, Durgam, Banajholi, Chikatpalli, Jajpalli, Gajalmamidi, Sitapalli –are located in the Odisha-AP border and was the erstwhile stronghold of Maoists.

Swabhiman Anchal has seen maximum violence over the last two decades. These Maoist Supporters used to assist the Maoists in violent activities and were involved in the killing of Security Forces, Civilians & were supplying all logistics to them.

The surrendered militias/supporters exhibited their opposition to the Maoist ideology by burning the dress materials of Maoists and demolishing the Maoist Martyr Pillar and giving slogans “Maobadi Murdabad” before a large group of media before surrendering.

Swabhiman Anchal was considered a Liberated Zone and Maoists ran Janatana Sarkar there. 37 Greyhound jawans, 07 BSF personnel, 04 Odisha Police personnel and 40 innocent local tribals were killed by the Maoists. Thousands of local villagers had to leave the area out of fear. Swabhiman Anchal, comprising 9 GPs and 182 villages, which was safe haven of Maoists of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the CPI (Maoist) for more than 2 decades, is undergoing a fast turnaround.

The construction of the Gurupriya Bridge and special developmental packages of the State Government coupled with the strategic deployment of Security Forces inspired the villagers to join the mainstream. Recently, Gurupriya Bridge was inaugurated by the Hon’ble CM of Odisha in 2018 which heralded a series of developmental activities like the construction of new roads, bridges, drinking water supply projects, and electricity to all the houses in the area. Medical facilities like Boat Ambulance and 112 Ambulance services have been started. Many roads and bridges have been completed. Pisciculture has started in a big way. Many boats have been given to GPs to operate for transportation. Mobile tower installation has been taken up on a priority basis.

Earlier on 02.06.2022, 50 active hardcore Maoist supporters had surrendered before Odisha DGP, and on 11.06.2022, 397 Maoist supporters had surrendered before Malkangiri Police & BSF at Jantri BSF Camp and joined the mainstream.