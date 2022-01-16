More Than 4.4K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 4,452 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 1003 from Khordha
- 868 from Sundargarh
- 644 from Sambalpur
- 386 from Cuttack
- 326 from Jharsuguda
- 162 from Mayurbhanj
- 100 from Baleswar
- 99 from Keonjhar
- 99 from Puri
- 78 from Jajapur
- 73 from Nabarangpur
- 70 from Kalahandi
- 55 from Ganjam
- 54 from Bolangir
- 46 from Jagatsinghpur
- 40 from Anugul
- 36 from Deogarh
- 33 from Sonepur
- 32 from Gajapati
- 16 from Bargarh
- 8 from Kandhamal
- 8 from Nayagarh
- 6 from Kendrapara
- 5 from Bhadrak
- 3 from Dhenkanal
- 202 from State Pool
With another 4,452 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,60,067, said the H & FW Dept.