More Than 4.4K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

By Haraprasad Das
Bhubaneswar: Another 4,452 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 1003 from Khordha
  • 868 from Sundargarh
  • 644 from Sambalpur
  • 386 from Cuttack
  • 326 from Jharsuguda
  • 162 from Mayurbhanj
  • 100 from Baleswar
  • 99 from Keonjhar
  • 99 from Puri
  • 78 from Jajapur
  • 73 from Nabarangpur
  • 70 from Kalahandi
  • 55 from Ganjam
  • 54 from Bolangir
  • 46 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 40 from Anugul
  • 36 from Deogarh
  • 33 from Sonepur
  • 32 from Gajapati
  • 16 from Bargarh
  • 8 from Kandhamal
  • 8 from Nayagarh
  • 6 from Kendrapara
  • 5 from Bhadrak
  • 3 from Dhenkanal
  • 202 from State Pool

With another 4,452 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,60,067, said the H & FW Dept.

