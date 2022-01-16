More Than 4.4K COVID-19 Patients Recover In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 4,452 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

1003 from Khordha

868 from Sundargarh

644 from Sambalpur

386 from Cuttack

326 from Jharsuguda

162 from Mayurbhanj

100 from Baleswar

99 from Keonjhar

99 from Puri

78 from Jajapur

73 from Nabarangpur

70 from Kalahandi

55 from Ganjam

54 from Bolangir

46 from Jagatsinghpur

40 from Anugul

36 from Deogarh

33 from Sonepur

32 from Gajapati

16 from Bargarh

8 from Kandhamal

8 from Nayagarh

6 from Kendrapara

5 from Bhadrak

3 from Dhenkanal

202 from State Pool

With another 4,452 COVID-19 patients recovered and being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,60,067, said the H & FW Dept.