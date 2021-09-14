More Than 20.46 Lakh People Affected In Rains & Consequent Flooding In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: More than 20.46 lakh people in 20 districts of Odisha have been affected by heavy rain and consequent flooding during the past 24 hours in most parts of the State due to effect of Depression over Bay of Bengal.

According to the Situation Report, a total of 111 blocks of 20 districts have been affected and a total of 2870 houses have been damaged.

As many as 20,46,122 people of 3696 villages and 27 ULBs have been hit by the rains and consequent flooding. Besides, 13,534 people have been evacuated to safety, the report read.

As per preliminary reports four people have died. While two persons died in Kendrapara due to wall collapse, one person drowned in Khordha and another died due to wall collapse in Ganjam.