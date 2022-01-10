More Than 2.08 Lakhs Birds Visited Hirakud Reservoir This Year

Sambalpur: As per the report of the annual migratory bird census, around 104 species of birds have visited the Hirakud Dam situated in the Sambalpur district this winter.

A total of 2.08 lakh birds arrived at the reservoir. Out of these, there were 19 species of migratory birds.

About 80,000 more numbers of birds visited this year to Dam as compared to the number of birds visited in 2021. This is as per the bird counting report provided by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Hirakud Wildlife Division.

Among the migratory birds this year, most of them were Black Bittern, Peregrine Falcon, Swift, Black-headed Ibis, Ruddy Crake, White Bellied Sea Eagle, Fulvous Whistling-Duck, Pied Bushchart Long Tailed Shrike, Striated Heron, Pipit, Black Shoulder Kit; Bear’s laosiAla Western Yellow Wagtail, Knob billed Duck, Siberian Ra, throat, RecSviwil bush lark, Crested lark, Green Sandpiper.

This group of birds migrate from Siberia, Himalayas, Caspian Sea, Mongolia, Afghanistan, and Iraq in the month of November, and return back to their original places in the month of March.