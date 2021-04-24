More Special Trains To Run Through ECoR Jurisdiction

Bhubaneswar: The Railways have decided to run two pairs of long-distance special trains and one pair of special passenger train in the East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction.

Following are the special trains:-

AGARTALA-BANGALORE CANT-AGARTALA BI-WEEKLY SPECIAL

02516/02515 Agartala-Bangalore Cant-Agartala Special from Agartala will leave at 0535hrs on every Tuesday & Saturdays between 24th April to 11th May, 2021 and from Bangalore Cant will leave at 1015hrs on every Friday & Tuesdays between 27th April to 14th May, 2021.

YESVANTPUR-GUWAHATI-YESVANTPUR WEEKLY SPECIAL

06577/06578 Yesvantpur-Guwahati-Yesvantpur Special from Yesvantpur will leave at 2240hrs on every Friday from 23rd April to 25th June, 2021 and from Guwahati Cant will leave at 1935hrs on every Monday from 26th April to 28th June, 2021.

EARLY SERVICE OF VILLUPURAM-PURULIA/KHARAGPUR SPECIAL

To facilitate the passengers, Railways have decided to run Villupuram-Purulia-Villupuram Special and Villupuram-Kharagpur-Villupuram Special trains earlier than the commencing date notified previously.

VILLUPURAM-PURULIA-VILLUPURAM BI-WEEKLY SPECIAL SUPER FAST

06170/06169 Villupuram-Purulia-Villupuram Special from Villupuram will leave at 1205hrs on every Wednesday & Saturdays w.e.f. 21st April, 2021 instead of earlier notification from 5th May, 2021 and from Purulia will leave at 1000hrs on every Friday & Mondays w.e.f. 23rd April, 2021 instead of earlier notification from 7th May, 2021 till further advice.

VILLUPURAM-KHARAGPUR-VILLUPURAM WEEKLY SPECIAL SUPER FAST

06178/06177 Villupuram-Kharagpur-Villupuram Special from Villupuram will leave at 1205hrs on every Tuesdays w.e.f. 27th April, 2021 instead of earlier notification w.e.f. 4th May, 2021 and from Kharagpur will leave at 1410hrs on every Thursdays w.e.f. 29th April, 2021 instead of earlier notification w.e.f. 6th May, 2021 till further advice.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ODISHA BOUND PASSENGERS

Odisha-bound passengers from anywhere in the country, who are boarding train to any place of Odisha must have an RTPCR Negative Test Report of maximum of 72 hours before the start of the journey or a second dose vaccination certificate. Those without valid documents will have to undergo seven days of mandatory home/institutional quarantine.