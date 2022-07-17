More Rains Predicted For Odisha Due To Depression Over Northwest Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued heavy rains in several districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, the Low Pressure Area over Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha-West Bengal Coasts now lies over north Odisha & neighbourhood and the associated cyclonic circulation extends upto 7.6 km above mean sea level.

” The monsoon trough now passes through centre of Depression over Northeast Arabian Sea off Saurashtra coast, Deesa, Raisen, Ambikapur, centre of Low Pressure Area over north Odisha & neighbourhood and thence southeastwards to Eastcentral Bay of Bengal and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level,” said the IMD.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 18.07.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.

Orange Warning(Be Prepared)

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi,

Koraput, Nawarangpur, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Bolangir.

Impact and Action Suggested:

i) It may trigger landslides/mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas.

ii) Temporarily water logging in low lying areas, occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic

congestion in urban areas and some damages to Kutcha roads and vulnerable Kutcha houses.

iii) Keep arrangement for drainage of excess water.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Rayagada, Khurda, Puri, Kandhamal.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 19.07.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh,

Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Boudh, Koraput, Malkangiri.

DAY-3 (VALID FROM 0830 HRS IST OF 19.07.2022 UP TO 0830 HRS IST OF 20.07.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 20.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 21.07.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 21.07.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 22.07.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts Odisha

Yellow Warning( Be updated)

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Koraput, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Farmers weather bulletin (for next 24 hours):

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at most places over the districts of Odisha.