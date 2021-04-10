Moradabad man dresses up as Yamraj to spread awareness on Covid

Moradabad: As people have become more careless, a man dressed as Yamraj advised people here to use masks and maintain social distancing to check coronavirus.

The second wave of coronavirus has resulted in cases piling up each day. But, people hardly wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Despite restrictions such as night curfew and weekend lockdown, the number of infections are rising fast. Therefore, the Yamraj or the death of god personified has come down to spread awareness about the same.

He had a speaker made in cardboard in his hand as he was seen asking people to wear mask and follow all the necessary social distancing norms. The denizens of Moradabad are quite excited to see him around wearing the traditional black dhoti with golden lines embroidery.