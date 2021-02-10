Mop-up vaccination timeline extended till Feb 13 for HCWs in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Wednesday extended the timeline for mop-up vaccination for Health Care Workers (HCWs) till February 13. It has directed all the 30 districts to ensure cent per cent vaccination.

Sources said that the Health Department, all the Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and CDM&PHOs were issued instructions in this respect.

The sources informed that all the districts were supposed to achieve 100% coverage of the first dose vaccination of HCWs by today. As the districts have not been able to achieve this, timeline for the mop-up vaccination for the remaining HCWs is extended for another three days.

The second dose for vaccination will commence from February 15. The government has asked the districts to ensure this.