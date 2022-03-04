Moong Dal Paratha Is The Ideal Breakfast For Protein Kick

It is said that you should enrich your breakfast with good quality protein and eating protein-rich foods also help in building muscles.

This lentil has been an intrinsic part of Indian cooking since time immemorial. There are many dishes we have with moong dal as star ingredient – which is proof that our love for the dal is not dying down anytime soon.

Moong can be not only be used to make a wide gamut of delicacies but can also be used for each course of your meal! And this moong dal paratha may just fit the bill.

Ingredients:

3/4th cup of moong dal

3 tsp oil

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp haldi

1 tsp hing

1 tsp jeera seeds

For the dough

2 cups atta

Salt to taste

Method: