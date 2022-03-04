Moong Dal Paratha Is The Ideal Breakfast For Protein Kick
It is said that you should enrich your breakfast with good quality protein and eating protein-rich foods also help in building muscles.
This lentil has been an intrinsic part of Indian cooking since time immemorial. There are many dishes we have with moong dal as star ingredient – which is proof that our love for the dal is not dying down anytime soon.
Moong can be not only be used to make a wide gamut of delicacies but can also be used for each course of your meal! And this moong dal paratha may just fit the bill.
Ingredients:
- 3/4th cup of moong dal
- 3 tsp oil
- 1 tsp chilli powder
- 1 tsp haldi
- 1 tsp hing
- 1 tsp jeera seeds
For the dough
- 2 cups atta
- Salt to taste
Method:
- Before you start cooking, soak moong dal in a deep bowl of water for 15 minutes. Drain the excess water and keep the soaked dal aside
- In a pan, add a cup of water, add the soaked moong dal. Cover the lid and let the dal cook until the water completely evaporates.
- Now in another pan, heat the oil, add some jeera seeds. Let it cook until you hear the seeds crackle, now add the cooked dal, red chilli powder, asafoetida (hing), and haldi. Let it cook for 5 minutes.
- Once cooked, allow the mixture to cool. Then divide the mixture into 10 equal parts.
- While the dal is cooking make the atta dough, by mixing flour, salt and some oil if needed, knead a nice dough. It should not be too sticky or too dry.
- Divide the dough into 10 equal parts, roll them flat, and carefully stuff them with the dal mixture.
- Place the dal mixture in the centre of one rolled out dough. And bring all ends of the dough towards the centre and seal it on top. It should appear like a big moong dal dumpling. With the help of rolling pin (or belan), roll it flat.
- Repeat the same with remaining nine as well.
- Roast them on a greased tawa or griddle (you can use ghee or oil) for 3-4 minutes each.